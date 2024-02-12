A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Waterlooville yesterday (Sunday 11 February).

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the body of a 57-year-old woman was found just before 5.00pm at an address on Delphi Way. Her family has been told.

Investigations are ongoing into the circumstances and a 37-year-old man from Waterlooville has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police officers say he remains in police custody.

