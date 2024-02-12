More than 200 vehicles have been impaled by anti-terrorism bollards in Canterbury since 2021.

Canterbury City Council said there were 50 incidents in 2021, 110 in 2022, 61 in 2023 and six so far this year.

It added that 80% of these were caused by tailgating and 20% by drivers not waiting for the bollards to fully lower before carrying on.

A spokesperson for the city council said the bollards were installed following advice from counter terrorism police.

They added: "They are operating exactly in the way they should in order to try and keep the city and its businesses and residents safe.

"While incidents where vehicles become stuck always attract attention on social media, the number is a minuscule proportion of the total number of vehicles passing over them day in, day out.

"We are satisfied that the signs at all the locations are sufficient, but as you would expect, we keep this under review and if any changes may be required that can make it any clearer, we will of course look at them."

The council is urging drivers not to tailgate through the bollards and not to cross over a bollard on a red light.

