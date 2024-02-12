Play Brightcove video

The giant otter cubs having medical checks. Credit: New Forest Wildlife Park

New Forest Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of four giant otter cubs.

The babies are being showcased as part of a new event for visitors which highlights the park's conservation work and breeding programmes.

"Heartbeats of the Forest" is designed to show the public the vital work of wildlife conservation.

The event features a trail where families can discover the animals that have been born at the park.

The park says the birth of the giant otter cubs to parents Simuni and Ibera on Christmas Day gives conservationists a beacon of hope.

