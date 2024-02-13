London Gatwick is on the hunt for future engineers.

Now in its 47th year, its engineering apprenticeship programme has seen more than 300 people graduate since 1977.

The airport is recruiting four new apprentices to start in August.

The four-year programme includes a year at East Surrey College in Redhill, where the apprentices will study practical and theory-based subjects, working towards a BTEC level three.

Gatwick Airport is recruiting four new apprentices to start in the Summer Credit: London Gatiwck

The programme gives aspiring engineers the opportunity to earn while they are learning.

Apprentices gain hands-on experience of various engineering sectors across the airport, including airfield, baggage, Specialist Systems, shuttles, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).

Successful completion of the apprenticeship will lead to the apprentices becoming a fully-qualified Engineering Technician, with industry-standard recognised qualifications.

Gatwick currently has 17 engineering apprentices across four cohorts, taking on an equal split of male and female engineering candidates for the first time in 2021.

The airport’s successful apprenticeship programme was recognised with second place in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers in the Rate My Apprenticeship Awards in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Gatwick was also placed as one of the leading apprenticeship providers in the UK last year.

As part of the apprenticeship programme, recruits gain a full insight into what it takes to run the world's busiest single runway airport.

Finley Toner, Engineering Apprentice, London Gatwick says: "This apprenticeship has been amazing.

"At first, I was introduced to the others who were accepted onto the apprenticeship who are now some of my closest friends.

"I was then given tours around each department meeting some of the technicians on the job and was also shown around the college where I have spent my first year on the apprenticeship.

"And this was all just in the first week!"

Applications are open until 4 March 2024.

London Gatwick's planning application to bring the airport’s existing Northern Runway into routine use, will enter the examination phase with the Planning Inspectorate later this month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...