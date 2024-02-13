Play Brightcove video

As keyless car thefts reach a record high in the south, ITV News Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver has been speaking to a woman who had her car stolen.

Car owners in Hampshire say they fear for their family's safety as criminals have been stealing cars in the middle of the night.

It follows a rise in thieves stealing high-value keyless cars across the South by using electronic devices to trick cars into thinking their key fob is close by - allowing it to unlock and start the ignition.

Keyless car technology is responsible for a boom in car thefts, according to car insurance firm LV General.

The company found that 2023 was the worst year on record for thefts.

During 2022/23, there were 480 keyless car thefts in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, which is up from 135 thefts the year before.

Play Brightcove video

A keyless car theft victim says it's left a lasting impact on their family

It only took brazen thieves 90 seconds to steal Sarah Newth's car straight off her driveway in Southampton.

She said: "Knowing that they’ve followed me, knowing that they’ve watched the house and knowing that I’ve got a family in the house is really disturbing.

"My younger children have spoken to the victim’s support but it did shake them up for a little while."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

How can you better protect your vehicle against keyless car thefts?

Store keys in a Faraday box or pouch

Ensure your vehicle is secured when you leave it. Check and double check it is locked

A steering lock is very effective at preventing thieves from stealing your vehicle

When parking away from home use a ParkMark secured car park

Keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in your local area

Police forces across our region are working with the Government to look at ways legislation can stop the sale of devices like keyless repeaters and signal jammers to put the brakes on these types of vehicle thefts.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…