Garnier Road in Winchester has reopened to traffic following the replacement of Tunbridge Crossing.

It was closed to vehicles in March last year, and was originally due to open at the end of 2023.

Hampshire County Council confirmed the £1.4million scheme was completed today (Tuesday 13 February) and thanked drivers for their patience.

The route links St Cross in Winchester to the east of the city, including the recently opened Bar End Leisure Centre.

The bridge as seen from the river. Credit: Hampshire County Council

Council officials ordered the work after the 100-year-old bridge began to show signs of age and deterioration.

The works that have been completed mean the bridge should now be safe to use for the next 120 years or so.

Councillor Nick Adams-King, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Universal Services, said: “I’m pleased to confirm that work to refurbish Tunbridge has been completed allowing us to now reopen Garnier Road to all vehicles.

"The new bridge provides a structure that has a lifespan of 120 years and which meets modern traffic carrying standards. I appreciate that the scheme has caused some local disruption, and I would like to thank people once more for their patience whilst the construction work was underway.

"This was a complex engineering challenge not least to due to the presence of numerous utility cables that were embedded within the bridge. With the main element of the project now finished, our team will remain on site for a short while longer finalising other elements of the scheme such as improving the footpaths.”