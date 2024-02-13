A man from Whiteley in Hampshire has been jailed for three years for stalking a woman for more than 6 months.

Ashley Vickers, 46, of no fixed address, constantly harassed the woman, made threats towards her and kept her in a state of fear.

During incidents which took place in Hamble between December 2022 and July last year, Vickers’ victim had a bag placed over head, and on another occasion, Vickers disclosed sexual images of his victim to other people, without the victim’s consent.

He also stalked his victim, calling her continuously, turning up at her place of work and making multiple threats towards her and her family.

Vickers has also been given a restraining order and must pay a £228 surcharge.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

DC Ryan White, of Eastleigh District Investigations, said: “It took a great deal of courage and bravery for the victim to come forward in this case and make these disclosures to us.

“I am so grateful to her for fully supporting our investigation and never doubting our ability to get a conviction in court.

“I am so pleased for her that justice has now been served in this case, and that she has now seen him put behind bars, where he belongs.

“While I know the result itself won’t rid her of the memories of what he did to her, I truly hope that it allows her to move forward with her life, safe in the knowledge that he can no longer harm anybody else.

“I also hope this sentence will reassure other victims that they will be listened to when reporting similar incidents to us.

“We encourage other victims to come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“This should also be a very clear message to other offenders out there that we will always work tirelessly to ensure you are brought to justice.

“This case is also another example of the hard work we are doing to prevent domestic abuse and bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of similar crimes should contact us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

You can contact the following organisations for advice and support:

Refuge 0808 2000 247

Women's Aid

Samaritans 116 123