Reporter Rachel Hepworth has been to see the dolls before they go under the hammer

One of the largest and most valuable collections of dolls ever seen will go under the hammer in Berkshire next week (Thursday 22 February).

Hundreds of items, some more than 300 years old, are expected to make around £500,000 when they are sold in Newbury.

The collection belonged to Margaret Harkin and Austin Smith who had built it up over 75 years, keeping the dolls in cabinets across several rooms.

The dolls come in all shapes and styles and among the gems are English dolls dating back to the 1750s.

The most expensive is Peggy who is wooden, carved and painted and in her original clothes.

Her hands are believed to be made out of spoons. She’s expected to fetch £15,000.

The most expensive doll is Peggy. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Under the petticoats of another doll is a newspaper detailing the murder trial of a mother and daughter.

Daniel Agnew, Doll Expert, Special Auction Services, said: “Dolls are really fascinating because they really reflect the history of childhood and what was going on at the time.

"So they represent the fashion of the time. Having the original clothes, having them in good condition is unusual to have this many so he’s bought with a very good eye.”

One doll based on Little Red Riding Hood has three different faces

The collection is being split into three separate auctions with interest expected from all over the world, particularly America.

