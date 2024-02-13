Police have launched an investigation after a man was attacked with a “noxious substance” in a graveyard in Kent.

The victim remains in hospital with burn injuries which are described as non-life threatening, Kent Police said.

The substance was thrown at the victim as he entered St Laurence Graveyard in Ramsgate at about 8.20pm on Sunday, he reported to the force.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to burns to the back of his head.

No arrests have so far been made and police continue to make inquiries in the area.

Chief Inspector Ian Swallow, district commander for Thanet, urged anyone who may have witnessed anything to get in touch.

He said: “Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage in the area from Margate Road, on to Newington Road and Manston Road, please could you check for anything that may help officers with the investigation.

“Incidents like these are rare but we do not underestimate the impact it has on a community and as a result an increased police presence will be seen in the area as we continue to carry out inquiries.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/23590/24.

