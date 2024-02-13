The man who abducted and murdered school girl Sarah Payne in West Sussex more than 20 years ago has reportedly been attacked in prison.

Roy Whiting, 59, is understood to have been taken to hospital from HMP Wakefield with stab wounds.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "A prisoner at HMP Wakefield was attacked on Thursday evening and received hospital treatment.

"The prisoner is back in prison in a stable condition and the incident is being investigated by police."

Eight-year-old Sarah, who lived in Hersham, Surrey, was playing with her siblings near their grandparents' home at Ferring, near Worthing, in July 2000 when she vanished.

Sarah Payne was playing at a cornfield with her siblings when she was abducted. Credit: Family handout

Her body was discovered two weeks later 15 miles away in undergrowth off the A29 near Pulborough.

Whiting was jailed for a minimum of 40 years in 2001.

Sarah's abduction and murder shocked the nation with calls for the government to allow controlled access to the sex offender registry.

Thanks to a campaign led by her mother Sara, and the now-defunct News of the World newspaper, "Sarah's Law" came into effect in England and Wales in 2011.

It allows anyone to find out whether a person who has contact with children is a child sex offender.

