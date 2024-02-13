An investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were buried in the wrong plots at a cemetery in Hampshire.

The incident at the Bishopstoke Cemetery in Southampton was reported to the parish council on 2 February.

The families and loved ones of those involved have been informed.

The council says it is working with them to determine how to move forward to rectify the situation and make sure it does not happen again.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

In a statement, a spokesperson for the council said: "Bishopstoke Parish Council was made aware on Friday 2nd February 2024 that two recent interments had occurred in which the deceased were interred at the incorrect location within the cemetery.

"The Council is determined to address this as quickly as possible so that all concerned can have the comfort they deserve in knowing their loved ones are in their permanent resting place.

"Once the investigation is complete then its recommendations will be considered by the Council, and measures will be adopted to ensure that this does not happen again.

"Our deepest sympathies go to all those affected by this unfortunate situation."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…