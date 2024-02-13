A 52-year-old woman has been left with blisters and has had to have most of her hair cut off after a substance was thrown at her while at a pub.

The victim was walking through The Golden Lion pub, on Jays Close, in Basingstoke, when a substance was thrown in her hair and on her back on Saturday (10 February) between 9.30pm and 10pm.

Hampshire Police said the substance is not believed to be acid, but it caused a burning sensation to her skin and her hair to matt.

The woman suffered reddening to her skin, blisters and had to have most of her hair cut off due to the matting.

She has also been left extremely distressed by the incident.

Police attended the scene at the Golden Lion in Basingstoke, a Greene King pub. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Two men, aged 48 and 53, both from Basingstoke, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have been released on bail until 10 May.

Officers have launched an appeal for information to establish what the substance was and want to speak to witnesses to the attack.

The pub was crowded and there was a band playing at the time of the incident. The woman was wearing a leopard print top.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who was there at the time and people who may have taken photos or videos of the incident.

The incident in Basingstoke took place on Saturday (10 February) between 9.30pm and 10pm on Jays Close. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Did you see her, or did you witness the incident?

"Did you take any photos or video footage while you were there? You may have caught the incident on your camera.

"You can provide information by calling 101 and quoting 44240061292, or by visiting the Hampshire Constabulary website."

