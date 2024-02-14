The RSPCA is looking to rehome two cats with heart conditions.

Three-year-old black and white cats, Domino and Arlo, came into the care of the Farnborough branch in October last year and have been looking for their forever home ever since.

They had to be given up by their previous owner due to a relationship breakdown.

The pair of bonded brothers, who are now in the care of a fosterer and have spent four months in rescue, both have heart murmurs.

The duo both have heart mumurs but Arlo (right) has a more serious condition than his brother Credit: RSPCA

Domino’s is very low grade but Arlo has a more serious condition.

He doesn’t require medication at the moment but, he will need careful monitoring and regular vet check-ups to see if he needs medication in future.

Liz Wood, from the branch, said: "These inseparable buddies come as a package deal.

"We're talking about a serious cat bromance! They are such a loving and affectionate pair of cats.

"Arlo likes to play it cool at first, opting for a bit of hide-and-seek, and Domino is the extrovert, who is always ready for a round of cuddles and affection.

"Sadly, after 124 days, Domino and Arlo are still waiting to find love and are absolutely heartbroken that they haven’t been rehomed yet.

"They may have a heart condition but they have so much love to give!

"All they need is for someone to open their hearts and home to them and give them the second chance at happiness they deserve."

Liz added: “Arlo and Domino are not just cats; they're the feline equivalent of a two-for-one deal on charm and companionship."

The RSPCA have said "Domino and Arlo would prefer to be the only cats in the home, and they’d also prefer not to live with dogs, or small children.

"They could be rehomed to a family with secondary school aged children and older, and they would like access to the outside to be able to explore once they have settled in.

"They are also looking for a patient owner who will give them time to settle in at their own pace."

