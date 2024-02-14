A former mayor of Winchester is to face trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl during a fireworks display he attended as an official guest.

Derek Green is alleged to have touched the 16-year-old girl inappropriately over her clothing at the bonfire and fireworks display in the Hampshire city on 5 November 2022.

The 67-year-old, of Battery Hill, Winchester, pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

He was released on unconditional bail

Recorder Donald Tait fixed a four-day trial beginning on 10 March next year.

Green became the 823rd Mayor of Winchester when he was appointed to the role in May 2022, but later stood down.

The mayoralty of Winchester dates back to 1200, making it the second oldest in England.

