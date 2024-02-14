More people may have witnessed a man being attacked with a “noxious substance” in a graveyard in Kent, police say.

The suspect is being hunted after the victim suffered burns to the back of his head and was taken to hospital.

The substance was thrown at the man as he entered St Laurence Graveyard in Ramsgate at about 8.20pm on Sunday, he reported to the force.

No arrests have so far been made and police continue to make inquiries in the local area.

Anyone walking through the site between 8pm and 10pm is urged to come forward with information.

Police were called to St Laurence Graveyard in Manston Road, Ramsgate, on Sunday 11 February. Credit: Google Maps

Kent Police said: “Investigators believe there may have been people in the area who have not yet called police and could have important information.

“They are particularly keen to speak to a man described as white, in his mid to late 20s, with short dark hair and glasses.

“He was wearing blue jeans and a black coat with a hood and is believed to have walked out of the churchyard at around 9pm.

“The man is not being treated as a suspect, but officers think he could have witnessed something significant and might have information to help with their enquiries.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/23590/24.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...