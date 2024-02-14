Detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a number of postboxes were painted gold in Kent.

Police say the majority of incidents took place in the Temple Hill area of Dartford between Wednesday 31 January and Monday 5 February.

Siobhan Rowe, of the Dartford Community Safety Unit, said: "Our officers have been working closely with the Royal Mail after several postboxes were covered in paint.

"We are now issuing an image of a person who may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"While their face is concealed, they are wearing distinctive clothing and we are hoping somebody recognises them and contacts us."

Drivers with dashcam footage and residents with private CCTV are also being asked to check for footage that may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149, quoting reference 46/19948/24.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

