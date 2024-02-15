A planned strike at Southampton Airport has been called off after a pay deal was agreed.

Crew commanders, firefighters and multi-skilled technicians were due to walk out on Friday, (16 February) but following the acceptance of the improved offer by members all industrial action has now been called off.

The Unite union says members accepted an improved pay offer of 10%.

Members secured the double digit increase for 2023/24, with the increased backdated to 1 January 2023. The pay deal also included an additional £1,500 one off payment.

Members of the Unite union say the planned strike at Southampton Airport on Friday 16 February has been cancelled. Credit: ITV Meridian

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The unity of our members at Southampton Airport was critical in ensuring the company returned to the negotiating table with an improved offer.

Unite is undeniably committed to improving the jobs, pay and conditions of our members and we continue to showcase that when workers stand together in a Union, they win.”

Unite regional officer, Jamie Major said: “Southampton Airport has an exciting future, with the workers sitting at the heart of its expansion.

"This win highlights exactly why people should join Unite - we encourage all workers to come on board.”

