A horse race has been cancelled in light of the death of a jockey at a course in Kent.

Keagan Kirkby, 25, was riding in the Charing point-to-point on Sunday 4 February when his horse ran through the wing of a fence on the second circuit of the final race. He died following the fall.

An event was planned for 25 February at Charing Point to Point, but has now been called off, while investigations continue.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Point to Point Authority (PPA) said: “Following the tragic events at Charing on February 4, investigations remain ongoing, with the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) and us working alongside the local environmental health team.

“The BHA and PPA have deemed that the next fixture for that course is too soon and so it has been called off.

“It should be noted that this is not a reflection on the course itself, or the team that runs the fixtures, who did everything they could and more on the day, as they always do.”

Following Kirkby's death, a fundraiser was set up with the aim of raising £5,000 to cover the costs of a funeral and memorial for him.

It's now raised more than £54,000.

In a statement on the Just Giving page, the organiser described Mr Kirkby as "one of the kindest, most genuine lads" who "was doing what he loved the most when he tragically lost his life".

It added: "His passion for racing and horses will forever live on through those of us who were lucky enough to have had him in our lives.

"As a young boy Keagan could only dream of working for the champion trainer and riding winners.

"With hard work and sheer determination he got there and achieved everything he dreamt of and more.

"He truly was an inspiration to all those who have a dream, he never gave up. He always had a smile and kind word to say to anyone he met. Keagan, you will be missed by so many people, you really were one of a kind."

