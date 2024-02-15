Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's James Dunham has been speaking to residents in Herne Bay.

People in Herne Bay say the introduction of red markings on residential streets is a waste of money.

Painted squares have appeared to alert drivers they're entering a 20mph zone.

£14,000 has been spent on the entrance boundaries which Kent County Council says will bring down accidents.

Traffic authorities say this gets the message across that twenty really is plenty but locals hit out at what they describe as an eyesore.

Resident Barry Baskerville said: "It's a total waste of time. They would have been better spending £14,000 on repairing the potholes that we have."

Resident Gavin Woodward said: "Drivers are looking ahead not at the floor so is it really that worth it? No."

Resident Clive Packham said: "I think this will be less safe because people have no idea if we're in 20 or 30. I'm afraid to say Herne Bay is an old people's town. You're looking at people 60 or above who are still driving and they are confused. They have no idea what's going on. It's pandemonium."

Nine road junctions where 30 turns to 20 have been painted in an area where there has been 66 road accidents in five years.

A Kent County Council (KCC) spokesperson said: "Nine red entrance patches have been installed in Herne Bay to support the 20mph zone and the '20' paint will be added when the weather allows.

"The markings provide a clear indication to drivers that they are entering the new speed restriction area. The colour is considered most appropriate to provide a contrast, therefore highlighting the boundary and encouraging self-enforcement. The colour will fade in time.

"The total cost of the entrance boundaries is in the region of £14,000 and was paid for through government funding provided as part of KCC’s Active Travel scheme bid."

The markings come as the authority faces criticism about pedestrianising part of the seafront in a bid to improve the economy.

Charities say lower speed limits save lives.

Both schemes are being funded by the government.

Lucy Straker from Brake said: "If you're hit as a pedestrian by a car travelling at 30 you're five times more likely to die than you are if you're hit by a car travelling at 20.

"So with all of those factors in place we would say that 20mph speed limits have been proven to be safer. There's less crashes on the road, less road harm."

ITV News Meridian understands that the red paint will fade over time in Herne Bay.

