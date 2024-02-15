A murder investigation has been launched in Reading following a crash involving a car and a cyclist.

Police were called to Addington Road, at the junction of Cadugan Place just before midnight last night. (Wednesday 14 February)

It's believed the cyclist was also assaulted by an occupant of the vehicle, which then left the scene.

The cyclist, a man aged in his thirties, was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin of the Major Crime Unit said: “We have launched a murder investigation following this incident. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the man who has died at this tragic time.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and are still trying to establish the full circumstances. Therefore if you have any information about what has happened, please get in touch.

“If you witnessed the incident, have information about what happened, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or make a report via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43240072677.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

“While our investigation continues, you will see an increased number of officers in the area. If you are in the area and have any questions or concerns, please approach our officers and ask them any questions or pass them any information you may have.”