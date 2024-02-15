Play Brightcove video

Reading Festival's outdoor floating LED video sky canopy

A brand-new arena stage, with the capacity for 40,000 people, has been revealed for this year's Reading Festival.

Named 'The Chevron', it will feature the world's first floating video canopy, which is made up of hundreds of thousands of LED lights.

It is designed to enhance the experience of electronic artists like Skrillex.

Reading Festival's outdoor floating LED video sky canopy Credit: Reading Festival

The canopy is 90% transparent, so fans can dance under it while looking up at the open sky.

It will also be home to the world's biggest silent disco, in a dual simulcast set across both sites.

Festival Republic Managing Director Melvin Benn says :"The Chevron is more than just a physical stage; it's a testament to Reading & Leeds’ continued commitment to innovation and music festival industry leadership.

"We demonstrated this previously, with the introduction and success of dual main stages in 2021.

"This year I saw the opportunity to do something new and truly special, reflecting the audience's evolving tastes and cutting-edge production the show is known for.

"This elevates our electronic and hip-hop music offerings, while still delivering six main-stage headliners and a strong representation across other genres.

"I can’t wait for everyone to experience The Chevron this summer."

The festival includes acts such as The Pordigy and Sonny Fodera and will take place over five days in August at Richfield Avenue.

