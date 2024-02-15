Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Kara Digby has been speaking to Alicia Davies.

A young woman from Camberley says she never had a chance to be a teenager after spending years battling with anorexia.

Alicia Davies has since recovered but says it's been a turbulent journey.

She's now taking on a year-long challenge to raise money to support those with eating disorders.

It was only a few years ago she was told she was at risk of not living past her teenage years.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

After being bullied at school, her mental health spiralled and her eating habits changed. At 13 years old she was diagnosed with anorexia.She said: "I never had the teenage life that I wanted. It impacted my school. So I felt like I'd lost a lot of my life. It was really a place where I couldn't get myself out of at such a young age because I had no idea what was going on. There's no time period where I was unwell that I was happy.

"Even in family photos, we knew that taking that family photo wasn't just being able to take a photo. There was probably so much behind it for me to even get involved because I knew I was unwell it was obvious. I was always afraid of it being noticeable."The next six years would involve multiple hospital stays, clinics, therapies, relapses and recovery but Alicia says she's now finally found herself again.

Play Brightcove video

Alicia is now training for her next half marathon.

Alicia's dad Erling said: "It was hard as a parent. If you had told me a couple of years ago that she'd be fully recovered and doing what she's doing now, fit and health and trying to be an ambassador and bring attention to eating disorders, I don't think we'd ever be here to be honest.

"It just did not seem like there was light at the end of the tunnel. But I'm just so incredibly proud of her and how she's dealt with it and how she's come out the other side."Alicia has decided to take on 12 half marathons this year, raising money for BEAT, an eating disorder charity, which has seen a rise in people needing its help.NHS research at the end of last year suggested that one in eight 17-to-19 year olds have an eating disorder.

Play Brightcove video

Alicia's dad says he's incredibly proud of her.

Tom Quinn, Director of External Affairs, Beat, said: "Six years ago it was only about 1% - one in 100. So we're seeing a massive increase.

"We think a lot of that is to do with the pandemic and the lockdown. We know that people really struggled with their mental health. And most eating disorders occur as a coping mechanism for other negative thoughts and emotions."Alicia said: "Everything I've done for myself to get here has been the hardest thing I've ever done. Anorexia is an illness that makes you feel like you don't deserve help and that you have to be a certain degree of unwell to receive help. But that is where the understanding of it is all wrong. You can be at any stage and deserve the help you need."Alicia's focus is on training for her next half marathon on the 25th February in Wokingham.

Play Brightcove video

Experts say most eating disorders happen as a result of mental health issues.

Links to support for further help if you or someone you know has an eating disorders:

Beat Eating Disorders supports people affected by eating disorders and campaigns on their behalf.

Mind can help people learn about eating problems, including possible causes, symptoms and how to access treatment and support.

NHS support is also available.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...