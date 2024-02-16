A consultation about plans to deregister 35 acres of common land at Blackbushe Airport in Camberley will close today.

The airport is hoping to deregister land from Yateley Common because current legislation doesn't allow for them to build there.

It's part of its long term modernisation plan, which will include replacing "ageing" facilities such as the Terminal and Pathfinder Cafe.

The active aerodrome has been registered as common since 1967.

The consultation was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate on Tuesday 2nd January.

The plans include offering an area equivalent to 35.3 acres at Cottage Farm as a replacement, opening up the two sides of Yateley Common.

It's hoped that, if agreed, the land exchange will help to develop the airport and make it more sustainable.

While the public wouldn't have access of the aerodrome, developers say the replacement land would be opened up for public access, so it could be used for exercise and recreation.

The plans also say it would be positive for biodiversity via a 15-year plan to introduce grassland, to encourage ground nesting birds and other local protected species to settle.

The airport says a planning inspector with experience in matters of common land deregistration and exchange will decide if an inquiry is required following the results of the consultation.

