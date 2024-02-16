A father who murdered his two-year-old adopted daughter has been sentenced to life and must serve at least 23 years and six months behind bars.

Jan Gholami and his wife Roqia Ghulami have been on trial for the murder of Zahra Ghulami at their Gravesend home in May 2020.

During the nine-week trial, prosecutor Sally Howes KC said Zahra suffered a skull fracture caused by “significant impact with significant energy” at the hands of Gholami.

The girl was taken to hospital on 27 May 2020 and died two days later.

Jan Gholami, 32, was found guilty of murder and child neglect at Maidstone Crown Court on 9 January. Credit: Kent Police

The prosecution accused the father-of-four of taking out his “bad temper” on her and bashing her head against a wall.

His wife Roqia Ghulami was acquitted of murder but was found guilty of child neglect and was jailed for two years.

On Wednesday 10 January, jurors at Maidstone Crown Court convicted Gholami of murder in a majority verdict of 10 to two after deliberating for nearly 20 hours.

Roqia Ghulami was jailed for two years for child neglect. Credit: Kent Police

Former farmer Gholami, originally from Afghanistan, told jurors he went to Tesco that morning, and when he got home, his son said Zahra had fallen down the stairs and was vomiting.

Jurors were told Gholami came to the UK in January 2016 while Ghulami was still in Afghanistan with their children.

The couple adopted Zahra in 2017 after Gholami’s friend, Zahra’s father, felt unable to look after her following the death of his wife in childbirth.

This happened when Ghulami was in Afghanistan and the adoption was approved by village elders.

In January 2019, Gholami applied for asylum for Ghulami from the UK, and she arrived with the children to join him.

Zahra was described as a 'bright, intelligent' child who was 'highly curious' and wanted to find out about everything. Credit: CPS/PA

The court also heard evidence of alleged domestic abuse by Gholami against Ghulami, with a neighbour claiming she saw him punch her in the face outside their home.

Gholami denied hurting his wife.

Gholami also denied allegations of older injuries before Zahra’s death, including an incident alleging he banged her head against the wall and fractured her skull on an earlier occasion.

Kent Police’s senior investigating officer Det Insp Ross Gurden said: “Zahra had her life taken away from her by two people who had a responsibility to love and care for her.

“Jan inflicted the injuries on Zahra whilst Roqia was completely aware of his behaviour and failed to intervene and prevent Zahra from being injured.

“Zahra would have been six now, she would have started school and would be learning about the world around her, but instead her young life was cut short through violence inflicted by Jan, who should have been caring for her.”

