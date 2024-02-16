A 20 year-old man has been jailed for more than seven years after raping a teenager in Portsmouth.

Wade Terry King, of no fixed address, was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at an address on Foster Road on Saturday 12 March 2022.

After failing to appear for his trial in November 2023, King, who was 18 at the time of the offence, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday 15 February to 7 years imprisonment and was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

King was also sentenced to a further 6 months in prison for the possession of an offensive weapon in June 2023.

DC Mandi Layton said: "We would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and to thank her for having the courage to report this to us.

"I am so pleased for her that justice has now been served in this case, and that she has now seen him put behind bars, where he belongs.

"I hope that this result reassures our community that we take these allegations very seriously, and that this behaviour will not be tolerated. We will relentlessly pursue offenders to secure justice for their victims and want to reassure anyone who reports incidents of serious sexual assault and rape to us that they will be believed".

