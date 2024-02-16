Migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port in East Sussex.

A large emergency services presence is at the scene - including air ambulance crews and Border Force.

The number of people discovered, and the condition they are in, are not yet known but Sussex Police have confirmed there are no fatalities.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: "We are currently supporting Border Force, who are the leading agency.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry to the UK, and a second man has been arrested for illegally entering the UK.

"The ambulance service has taken six further people to hospital for treatment."

Police are working with Border Force at the scene Credit: ITV News Meridian

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, whose constituency includes Newhaven, said in a post on X: "Very concerned about these reports.

"From my office in Newhaven we can see lots of activity opposite at the port and thanks to the emergency services responding."

More follows...

