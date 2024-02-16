Play Brightcove video

Benjamin Davies was found slumped across the front seat of a van. Credit: Sussex Police

A civil engineer who was found asleep in his work van at a busy roundabout in Sussex has been convicted for drink-driving as part of a police campaign.

Benjamin Davies, 34, of Station Road, Hailsham, was found slumped across the front seat of a van at the Rodmill roundabout in Eastbourne on 2 December.

He was roused by an officer, following a report by the public, and was found to be over the alcohol limit.

He tested positive for 105 microgrammes (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath.

The legal limit is 35ug of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Davies admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit.

He was disqualified for six months and was fined £461, with £85 costs and a £184 surcharge.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Sussex Police officers carried out increased patrols through December last year as part of Operation Limit which is a national campaign to crackdown on intoxicated drivers over the festive period.

Head of the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) Superintendent, Rachel Glenton, said: “Those who commit these offences risk punishments which include being disqualified from driving, heavy fines, and even the risk of going to prison.

“These are nothing compared to the risk they pose of causing serious harm or even the death of themselves or other road users.

“Drink or drug driving is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“That is why we continue to urge people to take steps to prevent drink and drug-driving, such as persuading loved ones not to drive, and taking sensible steps such as pre-booking taxis or walking home.

“Our officers are determined to catch offenders to help keep our roads safe.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…