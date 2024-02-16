Play Brightcove video

Police dashcam footage captures the moments leading up to a man being arrested for dangerous driving

A man who was driving nearly double the speed limit and aggressively undertaking cars along the A3 in Surrey has lost his licence.

The grey Volkswagen was driving at speed despite a temporary 50 miles per hour limit in place for roadworks.

A member of the Roads Policing Unit spotted the car travelling along the Esher Bypass near Painshill and Cobham on Saturday 15 April 2023.

The vehicle was then seen tailgating a Vauxhall Corsa travelling at the speed limit, trying to force it out of the way by flashing its lights and driving close behind it in an aggressive manner.

When the Vauxhall Corsa moved into a nearside lane, the Volkswagen accelerated sharply again to 91 miles an hour.

It then undertook a Mercedes at 100 miles an hour, before undertaking three further vehicles at 107 miles per hour.

Sergeant Gary Lefort stopped the car, saying he had seen enough to be convinced that the driver posed a significant risk to public safety.

The driver tried to justify his behaviour by claiming that someone was chasing him and trying to run him off the road, becoming agitated and confrontational.

He was reported for dangerous driving and was sentenced earlier this month at Guildford Magistrates’ Court.

Andrew Simpson, 53, from Woking, was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

After 18 months, he will have to apply for a provisional driving licence, and then pass both the theory test and an extended practical driving test to be able to regain his full licence.

Simpson was also ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge of £199 and complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

PS Lefort said, “The manner of driving displayed by Andrew Simpson exemplifies exactly why Roads Policing Units utilise unmarked vehicles and robustly enforce Fatal 5 offences.

"I hope the sentence handed down by the court serves as a deterrent for other drivers who may think of driving in such a manner on Surrey’s roads.”

