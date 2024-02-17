Police have launched an appeal for information after a serious crash left three people injured.

One of them, the passenger of a Ford Fiesta, was airlifted to hospital following the collision on the A2 near Dartford on Friday evening.

The Fiesta, a blue Audi A3 and blue MG HS were involved in the multi-vehicle incident on the eastbound stretch of the carriageway between the A296 and Ebbsfleet junctions.

Three cars were involved, a black Ford Fiesta, a blue Audi S3 and a blue MG HS.

Kent Police is trying to locate the driver of the Audi who was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact the force..

On Saturday lunchtime the road remained closed with delays of 30 minutes to the approach of the incident.

