Firefighters are tackling a large fire at metal recycling plant on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

Emergency services were called to Garrison Road, Sheerness at 11am on Saturday.

People on social media say smoke can be seen on the other side of the River Thames, as far as Southend-on-sea.

Alan Buckman took this photo from Grain Country Park Credit: Alan Buckman

Kent Fire and Rescue has told people not to open their windows or doors.

Four fire engines, a bulk water carrier and the technical rescue unit are in attendance.

Thankfully there has been no reports of injuries.

