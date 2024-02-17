Winchester child sex attacker jailed as police praise bravery of girl

Terence Peter Price Credit: Hampshire Police

A 66-year-old man from Winchester has been jailed for 15 years for child sex offences.

Terence Peter Price was convicted over the attacks which took place in Hedge End between April 2016 and April 2021.

At the time of the first incident, the victim was just ten years of age.

Price’s crimes came to light when they were first reported to police in June 2021.

Detective Constable Mark Gallagher, of the Criminal Investigation Department said: "It took a lot of courage and bravery for the victim to come forward and make these disclosures to us.

"I have nothing but the greatest admiration for her. She fully supported our investigation and with the strength of the evidence against him Price’s account was rejected by the jury.

"I am so pleased for her that justice has now been served in this case.

"Price abused her for his own sexual gratification, without a moment’s thought for the child and the long-lasting effects his crimes would have on her.

"While I know this result won’t rid her of the memories of what he did to her, I truly hope it allows her to move forward with her life, safe in the knowledge that because of her coming forward he can no longer harm any other children.

"I also hope this sentence will reassure other victims that they will be listened to when reporting similar incidents to us.

"We encourage other victims to come forward and speak to us. We take allegations of this nature extremely seriously and work hard to bring offenders to justice.

"This should also be a very clear message to other offenders out there that we will always work tirelessly to ensure you are brought to justice.

"I would also like to thank everyone who assisted in getting this conviction, including the jury who ensured a dangerous offender is no longer free to harm anyone else."

