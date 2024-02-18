A driver has been rescued from a car after it got stuck in flood water near Bicester this morning.

Emergency services were called at 6:30 am on Sunday 18 February to the Marsh Gibbon area.

Firefighters wearing dry suits rescued the male and collected his belongings.

Drivers are being told by the service to turn off vehicle engines and call 999 if they become trapped in flood water.

The service adds if you have any doubts that your vehicle cannot make it through water, do not proceed.

