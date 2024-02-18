Police in Kent are searching for two people wanted in connection with a serious collision on the A2 near Dartford.

Officers want to speak to Matthew Sparkes and Kitty O’Brien following an incident where a driver and passenger are reported to have left the scene on Friday 16 February 2024.

The incident took place at around 10.40pm on the Watling Street coastbound carriageway between the A296 and Ebbsfleet junctions.

Three cars were involved, a black Ford Fiesta, a blue Audi S3 and a blue MG HS. A passenger in the Fiesta was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries. The driver and a second passenger were also treated for injuries which are not believed to be serious.

The driver of the blue Audi S3 had left the scene before patrols arrived.

Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone who sees the people pictured is asked to call 999.

