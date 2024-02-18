Knob-throwing to return to Dorset after five-year absence

Dorset's famous knob-throwing festival is to make a comeback this summer, five years after it was scrapped for getting too big.

The annual contest, which sees people compete to hurl the county's traditional biscuit as far as possible, began in 2008, but stopped in 2019 because a large enough venue wasn't available.

The pandemic put paid to the 2021 event, and in 2022 organisers said the event had grown too large to be run by a small village committee.

But now it's been announced the event will return to a new venue.

Posting on their website, organisers wrote: "After a challenging period marked by growth, venue shifts, and the pandemic, we're thrilled to announce our partnership with a prestigious new host for 2024."

They said full details would be confirmed in March.

What are Dorset Knobs?

Dorset knobs are a hard, baked biscuit, made by the Moore's family in Dorset since the 1860s.

They are traditionally eaten with the local cheese, Dorset blue vinney. As they are so hard, they are also eaten by first soaking them in sweet tea or cider.

Dorset knobs were said to have been a favourite of local author Thomas Hardy.

During the contest, three knobs are thrown underarm and the furthest is measured at its final resting place.

The last event at Cattistock in 2019 attracted more than 8,000 people.

As well as knob-throwing, the event includes a knob and spoon race, guess the weight of the big knob and knob darts.

A knob-eating contest sees people try to eat as many biscuits as they can in one minute. It was resurrected online during the pandemic.