There are growing concerns for a 13 year old boy who's been missing in Dorset for two days.

Reece Davies, who is 13 years old, was last seen in Egmont Road in Poole at around 1.30pm on Friday 16 February.He is described as five feet 10 inches tall and with brown hair.

Dorset Police say he is wearing a grey/white and black zip up hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers and is carrying a black man bag.Inspector Lou Mitchell, of BCP police, said: “We are becoming concerned for Reece’s welfare as he has not made contact with his family.“Since he was reported missing, we have been making a number of enquiries to try and find out where he may have gone. Unfortunately, we have so far been unsuccessful.“Anyone who has seen Reece or has any information about where he might be is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”