CCTV has captured the moment ram raiders smashed their way into a vape shop in Totton in Hampshire.

The thieves targeted Tidal Vape at 3.15am this morning ( Sunday 18 February) and used a truck to reverse into the shop in Rumbridge Street. The force shattered the glass shop front and has left the metal frame buckled.

After causing the damage the masked men then entered the store and took vapes and vaping products and shoved them into bags before running back to the truck and making off.

The CEO of the store., Ben Richardson says the store will be closed for some time and it will cost thousands to repair the damage and will cost the store business.

Ben says it was mostly disposable vapes that were taken and that the stock taken was high value.

Police say officers attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

