A car has crashed through a wall and into the front room of a house in Oxfordshire.

It happened in Croft Road in Marston shortly after 4.20am yesterday morning (Sunday 18 February).

The window buckled under the force and a telegraph pole was also knocked down.

The window has since been boarded up with a police cordon put in place.

A 25-year-old man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.

He has been released on police bail until 28 April while the investigation continues.

