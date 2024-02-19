Car knocks down telegraph pole and crashes into front room of Oxfordshire home
A car has crashed through a wall and into the front room of a house in Oxfordshire.
It happened in Croft Road in Marston shortly after 4.20am yesterday morning (Sunday 18 February).
The window buckled under the force and a telegraph pole was also knocked down.
The window has since been boarded up with a police cordon put in place.
A 25-year-old man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously.
He has been released on police bail until 28 April while the investigation continues.
