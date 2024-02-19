People in Oxford whose properties were affected by Storm Henk last month could be eligible for compensation.

The City Council say anyone whose house flooded internally, or who were unable to live there for more than 48 hours, could receive £500 Community Recovery Grant.

Affected residents could also qualify for a council tax break for a minimum of three months. For those who are still unable to return home, the discount may be extended.

The deadline for residents to submit an application to the council is 5pm on Friday 1st March.

Residents and businesses affected can submit their compensation application via email or phone call. Credit: ITV Meridian

Small businesses impacted by Storm Henk could also be among those eligible for a £2,500 Business Recovery Grant.

The application deadline for businesses is 5pm on 8 March.

Residents and businesses can email the authority at floodingclaims@oxford.gov.uk or by calling the contact centre at 01865 249811.

Councillor Nigel Chapman, Cabinet Member for Citizen Focused Services and Council Companies said: "The extensive flood prevention efforts made by the Council and ODS last month undoubtedly ensured that many properties in the city were protected.

"Sadly, some properties did succumb to flooding and we are now working with those residents and businesses affected to ensure they are able to claim any financial help that they are entitled to. We are committed to providing support and assistance wherever we can".

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…