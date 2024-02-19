A man will appear in court on Monday after migrants were discovered in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port.

Anas Al Mustafa, of Heather Crescent, Swansea, was charged with assisting unlawful entry to the UK following the major response at the East Sussex port on Friday.

Six people were taken to hospital.

The 42-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Drone images over the scene shows the emergency response. Credit: ITV Meridian

On Friday, police said two men had been arrested in connection with the incident, one on suspicion of people smuggling and the other on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

Emergency services including ambulances, police and Border Force were in attendance at the incident.

Ferry operator DFDS, which runs services between Newhaven and Dieppe in Normandy, northern France, previously confirmed migrants were found on board the Seven Sisters vessel and said immediate medical attention was provided.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Border Force, Immigration Enforcement and emergency services continue to investigate an incident in Newhaven on Friday.

“An individual has been charged with assisting unlawful entry into the UK.

“While the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”