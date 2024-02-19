The former owner and chairman of AFC Bournemouth has died at the age of 69.Eddie Mitchell was chairman of the Cherries between 2009 and 2013.

He oversaw the start of the club's rise from League Two to the Premier League.

In a post on X, the club said they are "saddened" to learn of his passing.

Fans have been paying tribute to the former chairman on social media describing Eddie Mitchell as a "true legend of the club" and a "true one off".

Many users have credited him with being the force behind the club's upturn in fortunes.

One user posted on X: "We wouldn’t be where we are now without him. My condolences to his family and friends."

Another user posted: "Eddie played a huge part in shaping the Cherries to what they are today. My deepest condolences to his family. May he rest in peace."

