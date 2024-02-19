A woman who was found dead inside a maisonette in Hampshire has been described by her family as a "devoted mother and grandmother".

Annette Mills, 57, was pronounced dead by police when they were called to Delphi Way in Crookhorn on Sunday 11 February.

A post mortem examination was inconclusive but detectives say the investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

Her family has paid tribute to her saying: “Our whole family is devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of our mum and daughter, Annette.

"She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our lives will never be the same.

"Rest in peace our beautiful angel”.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team is carrying out patrols in the area. Anyone with any information is being asked to speak to the uniformed officers or call 101 quoting 44240062203.

A 37-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has been bailed with conditions until 11 May while the investigation continues.