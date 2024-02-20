Play Brightcove video

A goat will soon be retiring after spending four years delivering eggs to people in his local village in Oxfordshire.

Alan the goat has been delivering Sue Sabin’s eggs from her farm to villagers in Sibford Ferris.

Male goats are usually sold for meat but Sue decided to put him to work instead.

Sue said: "I started researching pack goats and I thought 'I'm going to make him a saddle'.

"I'd already started an egg round and thought 'Alan you can come with me and you can carry them for me so I don't have to carry them'".

Once a week Alan and Sue head into the village to deliver freshly laid eggs. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Once a week, Alan and Sue make the two-mile round trip into the village with freshly laid eggs.

He is now what could be described as a local celebrity.

One villager said: "Every week I have fresh eggs. And I live alone so I've always got an instant meal."

A recent injury has taken its toll on Alan and so Sue is hoping that Boris, one of her younger goats, can take up the saddle.

Boris (centre) is now being trained up by Alan to take over the egg deliveries. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Boris is currently in training and has been walking alongside Alan to see if he can take on the role.

Sue said: "I've taken him [Boris] out a few times and he's followed. He's a lovely, quiet, beautiful little goat, but he is a bit smaller. He'll be fine. I don't have any doubts."

Alan has yet to hand in his P45 but Sue says it won't be long before the baton is passed over to Boris and Alan can enjoy a well deserved rest.

