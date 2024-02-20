Part of the harbour wall along Weymouth seafront has collapsed.

Dorset Council said it is aware of its "poor condition" and had already cordoned it off.

Repairs were already scheduled to take place and engineers are now on site assessing the damage.

Pedestrian access has been restricted, however the public can still access the marina as usual.

Repairs to the harbour wall were already scheduled to take place. Credit: Dorset Council

In a statement a spokesperson for Dorset Council said: "We can confirm that a short section of the wall has failed.

"This was identified as a risk and was due for remedial work as part of construction.

"The reason the work is being undertaken in the first place is because the walls around this end of the harbour are in poor condition and are at the end of their life.

"Our engineers and contractors are currently on site and are managing the situation.

Engineers are on site assessing the damage. Credit: Dorset Council

"Our priority is to shore up the affected area and prevent further movement, it's too early to say what the longer-term remedial work might entail.

"We will provide an update further once the engineers have properly assessed this part of the wall on what the next steps might be. This may not be until later this week.

"Access to the marina is unaffected and due to the booms already in place for the repair works the site is already contained."

