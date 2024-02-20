It has been revealed that one of two new bronze statues of Queen Elizabeth II will take pride of place in a Hampshire park.

The life-sized statue will be placed in Town Mills Riverside Park in Andover. The other statue will be erected in Romsey, at a location yet to be decided.

Local artist Amy Goodman has been busy creating the two sculptures to commemorate the late monarch's reign.

Amy was originally commissioned to produce the artworks as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking 70 years of devoted service. Since then, they have taken on added significance.

Amy says that the biggest challenge is the pressure of portraying someone so recognisable and dearly loved.

During an interview in September 2023, Amy said: "I want to try and capture that real warmth and that sparkle, that twinkle she had in her eye because she also you know apparently had a wonderful sense of humour too, so it's sort of getting the detail but equally her character."

A maquette (left) depicts the late Queen at her Coronation, a life-sized model (centre) and a macquette of the larger sculpture (right). Credit: ITV News Meridian

Pictures illustrating events which took place during the late monarch's 70 year reign will be engraved on the two sculpture's cloaks.

The designs on the robe include ideas gathered at a number of creative workshops held at Andover Nursing Home, Roman Way Primary School, Anton and Portway Junior Schools, Mark Way School, Pilgrims Cross School, and the Second Sundays market.

Amy said: "I thoroughly enjoyed engaging with local people, encouraging them to paint images they related with the Queen and her 70 years of service onto mini canvases.

"These were then used as inspiration for the designs on the statue’s robe of state, reflecting the relationship Her Majesty had with Test Valley and the 70 years of her reign. When displayed together they will create a vibrant exhibition."

Creating the sculptures is a time-consuming process, requiring a steady hand and lots of patience. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Inspired by the workshops, the design features intricate relief artwork adorning the flowing robe, capturing poignant moments such as the Queen riding Burmese at Trooping the Colour, Windsor Castle, and her dearly loved Fell pony, Emma.

Two of Her Majesty’s Corgis are inscribed, and flags representing the Commonwealth of Nations and the Union Jack, intertwine with the natural world, featuring an array of symbolic flowers and foliage synonymous with the Queen.

From local landmarks and events such as the Land Forces HQ Andover building and Her Majesty’s visit to Andover in 1993, to global milestones in science and endeavour, the artwork weaves together local, national, and international narratives.

The inclusion of poppies serves as a reminder of remembrance, complemented by the presence of her two Gurkha Orderly Officers standing guard, adding a solemn touch to the composition.

Finally, a series of relevant quotes will be inscribed next to the imagery, including the Queen’s own words to her subjects in her 21st birthday message of 1947, four years before she became queen: "I declare before you that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service".

A number of locations for the statue were considered, taking into account the appropriateness and prominence of the location, aesthetics and views from the site, the historic context and constraints, and the wider regeneration taking place in the town.

Site visits assessed the suitability of each location in terms of their setting and the final location was selected after taking all this into account.

Town Mills Riverside Park in Andover is the chosen location for one of the statues. Credit: Google Maps

Cllr Terese Swain, Portfolio holder for Community and Leisure, said: "We were delighted with Amy’s designs and the way they have incorporated the ideas and memories of local people.

"Town Mills Riverside Park is a central, relaxed and well-used space where the public can enjoy the statue, as well as a site that fits with the wider regeneration plans for Andover."

More workshops to help inform the other statue, which will depict a younger Queen, are planned for the first half of 2024.

Amy is no stranger to creating landmark statues. The most recent, unveiled last month in Dartford, Kent, were bronze depictions of rock and roll legends Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.

Amy is also behind the sculpture, unveiled one year ago in Princes Gardens, Aldershot, Hampshire, depicting Kulbir Thapa Magar carrying a wounded soldier from the Leicestershire regiment off the battlefield during World War One.

He became the first Nepalese Gurkha recipient of the Victoria Cross.

She also created the Airborne Soldier, also in Aldershot, unveiled in 2019.

Amy also created the life-sized bronze war horses at Arborfield Garrison in Berkshire, as well as the famous war horse in Romsey, Hampshire, unveiled in 2015.

It is a time-consuming process, requiring a steady hand and lots of patience.

Amy said: "It's sort of a stepping stone from drawings to maquettes, to then life-sized clay and then into the foundry for moulding and casting. So it's a very labour-intensive process."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Kno