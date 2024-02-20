A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a cyclist in Reading in Berkshire.

Police were called to reports of a crash involving a cyclist and a vehicle along Addington Road at the junction of Cadugan Place on Wednesday night. (14 February)

Cyclist Vignesh Raman, 36, was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Shazeb Khalid, aged 24, of no fixed abode was charged with one count of murder today. (Tuesday 20 February)

Khalid was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

Seven men arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released on bail while investigations continue.

Khalid is due to appear at Reading Magistrates Court tomorrow. (Wednesday 21 February)

