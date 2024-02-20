Hugh Dennis, the comedian and actor best known for Mock the Week and Outnumbered has been announced as the new Chancellor of the University of Winchester.

He succeeds TV gardener and writer Alan Titchmarsh MBE, who served as Chancellor for six years.

Dennis, who has close family ties to Winchester and the Cathedral will take up the role in the spring.

One of his first official duties will be to preside over some of the University’s graduation ceremonies which will take place in Winchester Cathedral in October.

Hugh Dennis will take up his role as the Chancellor of the University of Winchester in the spring. Credit: ITV Meridian

Hugh said: "I know the city of Winchester well and it's a great honour to become Chancellor of such a vibrant university.

"I look forward to meeting the students and staff at graduation and other events."

Dennis is a graduate of St John’s College, Cambridge, where he studied geography. Hugh also has a love of history and presents Channel 4’s community archaeology show, The Great British Dig.

In recent years he has campaigned to raise funds and awareness for Dementia Friends and the Alzheimer’s Society following a storyline in Outnumbered in which his on-screen father-in-law developed dementia.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Winchester, Professor Sarah Greer, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a much-loved national treasure as our new Chancellor.

"Hugh’s love of life and love of learning will be great an inspiration to our students and to the wider University community.

"We look forward to formally welcoming him into the role and the University in the coming months.”