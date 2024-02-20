A critical incident has been declared at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust following a power failure at one of its hospitals.

The outage is affecting the Intensive Care Unit and High Dependency Unit at East Surrey Hospital.

The hospital has evacuated both units, with the families of patients contacted.

Anyone with an elective procedure on Tuesday 20 February 2024 at East Surrey Hospital will be contacted, as it might need to be rescheduled.

Outpatients are being told to still go to their appointments unless they have been contacted to reschedule.

The NHS Trust is asking members of the public to consider going to alternative Emergency Departments if their condition isn't life-threatening, in order to reduce the potential pressure on intensive care services.

The nearest Urgent Treatment Centres and Minor Injury Units include Caterham, Horsham, Crawley and East Grinstead.

A spokesperson for Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: "We are working to urgently resolve the power issues in our Intensive Care and High Dependency Units and ensure the safe care of all those who need our services.

"While our Emergency Department remains open, we are asking members of the public to please consider other local alternatives to ED - including nearby treatment centres at Crawley, Caterham Dene, Horsham and East Grinstead if your condition is not life-threatening. This will reduce the potential pressure on our intensive care services and ensure care is available to patients who need it most."

