Road workers at ongoing works in a Berkshire town say they've been repeatedly abused by members of the public with one worker reportedly stabbed and punched.

Another worker was run over deliberately in a shocking spate of abuse by drivers at California Crossroads in Finchampstead.

It's gotten so bad - Wokingham Borough Council is pleading for a change in behaviour with workers now being supplied with body worn cameras for their protection from the abuse.

BQS contractor Chris Shearman admitted it's a standard thing for workers in Highways.

"Up and down the country, hard-working men and women everyday face this," he said.

"It's sad to see the guys, they've all got young families, they're working class hard-working guys and they're out there doing the best they can."

Plans to revamp California Crossroads were originally proposed in 2015, but caused controversy from the outset.

Some businesses say they are worried about a fall in trade during the roadworks with one saying revealing their takings are down 50% within just one week.

Owner of Red Oak Stores and Bob's Fish & Chips, Reuben Miles-Brar said: "The real issue for us is going to be survival with this.

"It's a seven month long exercise and that's if it's completed in seven months because usually they're not so it's just a hope that they'll be done by then."

Workers have now been fitted with body worn cameras for their protection from abuse.

A spokesman for Wokingham Borough Council said: "At the California Cross junction in Finchampstead, road workers faced both verbal and physical assaults as they began roadworks this week.

"Workers received threats of being stabbed and punched, while another was deliberately struck by a car.

"On Tuesday a motorist threatened to stab a worker before speeding off while the crew were setting up traffic controls to close Nine Mile Ride. Later, another motorist threatened to punch a worker.

"A physical assault took place yesterday/on Wednesday morning when a driver intentionally hit a road worker using their vehicle, before fleeing the scene. The car’s registration number has been submitted to police for investigation.

"The workers are equipped with body cameras to capture any incidents and supply to police for prosecution.

"Works at California Cross, which started this week, are designed to bring a sense of community to the centre of Finchampstead village by improving the area for pedestrians, redesigning access to the car parking areas, and installing attractive new streetlights, plantings, bollards and totems."

Councillor Paul Fishwick, executive member for active travel, transport and highways said: “This is completely unacceptable. These hardworking people have been threatened with stabbing and intentionally hit by a car just for doing their job.

“Road workers are there to do a job and to earn a living. How would the rest of us like it if our lives were threatened while we were just doing our jobs?

“This is completely unacceptable and we will use every power available to us to prosecute those responsible for such reprehensible behaviour.

“To these who are going around intentionally stirring up trouble in the area, I am asking you to stop and think of the consequences of what you are doing.”