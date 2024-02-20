Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian reporter Kerry Swain has been to meet Joe Ousalice in Southampton

A veteran who was sacked from the Royal Navy for being bisexual says he fears he will die before he gets compensation from the UK government.

Joe Ousalice, who is from Southampton in Hampshire, was one of thousands who were affected by a ban on LGBT+ people serving in the British military.

The 73-year-old, originally from Merseyside, was discharged in 1993.

He lost his home, family, and 18-year career in the Navy. But since then he has fought for 27 years to have his good conduct medal returned.

But now Joe's revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is calling on the government to release the compensation he rightly deserves before it's too late.

Last year, an independent review recommended the government compensate victims- and restore any medals that had to be handed back.

Rishi Sunak issued an apology and promised compensation, but - Joe says he's yet to see any money.

Speaking to ITV Meridian he said: "Not a penny, in fact I left in 93 and I had to wait until I was 60 before I even got a pension. I lost my house, I lost my car."

Joe Ousalice says he's rightfully owed his pension

Asked how much compensation he is hoping for, Joe said: "Well just in pension alone, I've worked out it's over £100,000.

"Now I know I'm not going to get that but I think say £80,000 each would be a nice compensation for what we've gone through.

"Various people have been put in prison before being kicked out, others have been outed to their families, you know all this is a horrendous state to go through in your life.

"Yes we've had apologies from the Prime Minister but not a penny in compensation.

"I do want money but I don't want any money that isn't mine, I just want what is rightfully mine and that is my old pension."

Joe Ousalice was discharged from the Royal Navy in 1993. Credit: Joe Ousalice

Joe, who fought in the Falklands, was diagnosed with prostate cancer six months ago and underwent multiple rounds of radiotherapy.

But despite receiving treatment, Joe's cancer has returned, and is now present in his chest.

"I've got a problem with my heart, I've got diabetes, and now cancer in two places, possibly three and I don't think I've got much longer left," Joe added.

"So to get this money would be really nice, not so much for me but for my family because they're all struggling up north, and I think what I can get I can share between them all to make their life as pleasant as possible."

Joe said his fight for justice has been worse than fighting in the Falklands War

"It was very painful, very painful," he said.

"I lost all my friends, nobody would speak to me, and once the buzz gets around straight away, you get drafted off where you're working.

"I'd see all my friends at mealtimes - none of them would speak to me, not because they didn't like me but they knew that if they were seen speaking to me they'd be next on the list."

Joe Ousalice fought in the Falklands, and spent time in Northern Ireland and the Middle East. Credit: ITV Meridian

As well as compensation, Joe has said he also hopes for a pardon from the King.

In a statement a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “We have already implemented over half of the recommendations of the review and are working at pace to deliver those that remain.

“Detailed information about the next steps on the review have been published and are available on gov.uk, including information on how to apply for restorative measures.

“We will be providing more information as soon as we can and we encourage LGBT veterans to apply for restorative measures by visiting LGBT veterans: support and next steps - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).”

