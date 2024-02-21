Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Penny Silvester has been speaking to Kim and Tom Hector about their daughter Courtney

Parents from Bracknell whose 19-year-old daughter died from a brain tumour after complaining of persistent headaches - want other young people to be aware of the warning signs.

Courtney Hector's symptoms began not long after she started studying law and criminal justice at Birmingham City University in 2021.

She died just 11 months later in December 2022.

Her mother, Kim, is now raising awareness - and funds - to support the unit where she was treated.

Kim said: “I would have done anything to take my beautiful baby girl’s pain away from her. I would’ve swapped places with her.

"I would’ve done anything.

"So I want to raise awareness, to help others experiencing this. If I can help just one person, I feel like I am doing my best for Courtney. Please get headaches checked out if they linger.

"You know your own bodies.

"If you feel that something's not right, don't think you're being silly, go get yourself checked and if you're not happy with what they're telling you go for a second opinion but push, always, always push because I would never in a million years want anyone to go through what we've gone through."

Courtney Hector died just 11 months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. Credit: ITV Meridian

Courtney's headaches were severe and she was told to see an optician, who identified an issue.

After numerous trips to A&E, Courtney was eventually sent for a scan in January 2022, which showed she had a small growth on her brain.

She was given steroids to reduce the swelling, but, at risk of going blind, she eventually needed surgery to reduce the pressure on her brain.

Her life was seemingly returning to normal until March 2022, when she started to feel unwell and began losing the sight in both eyes.

Courtney became more and more unwell over the next six months, and at the end of November 2022, she was rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care.

Courtney passed away on 3 December 2022.

Hugh Adams, Brain Tumour Research

Hugh Adams of Brain Tumour Research said: "The darkest statistic around brain tumours is they are the biggest cancer killer or children and adults under 40.

"That's because they are indiscriminate.

"If you look at different cancers there are a lot of mitigating factors if people want to reduce their risk such as diet, smoking obesity and alcohol intake.

"That's not the case with brain tumours.

"They are indiscriminate and because of that they indiscriminately affect young people."

A check up with an optician revealed Courtney had a small growth on her brain. Credit: ITV Meridian

Kim said: “She fought and fought and fought. Since my best friend left me, I feel numb every day. I really don’t know what to do without her, but I’m trying.“My beautiful brave daughter was so selfless and kind. She would want me, her family and friends to all continue to live life and do everything that she can no longer do.”Kim is now raising funds for vital cancer research.

She is planning a skydive in May for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Courtney’s family and friends have already collected £17,000 through walks, coffee mornings and race nights.

Symptoms of brain tumours include-

Headaches: Frequent or severe headaches, especially if they are worse in the morning or wake you up from sleep

Nausea and vomiting: Persistent nausea and vomiting may be a sign of increased pressure within the skull

Vision problems: Blurred or double vision, loss of peripheral vision, or seeing flashing lights or colours

Seizures: New onset seizures in an adult, especially if they occur without a known cause or with a headache

Weakness or numbness: Weakness or numbness in an arm or leg or on one side of the face or body

Speech difficulties: Difficulty speaking, slurring words, or trouble finding the right words to say

Cognitive changes: Confusion, memory loss, and difficulty concentrating

Courtney's parents say she always lit up the room. Credit: ITV Meridian

Speaking about his daughter, Courtney's father Tom said: "Everybody who met her loved her.

"She was full of life. She was just lovely."

"She just lit up a room," Kim added. "You speak to anybody, they all remember her as lighting up a room.

"You knew Courtney was there."

